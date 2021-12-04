Nest Doorbell owners can now get into the holiday spirit with the rollout of new holiday-themed ringtones for Google's best smart doorbells, including the battery-powered and wired (formerly Nest Hello) versions of the Nest Doorbell.

Like last year, the new holiday ringtones include Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year's, Winter, and Christmas. However, unlike in the previous years, these ringtones are free this time around, with no Nest Aware subscription required.

Each theme features various tones including Jingle Bells, Winter Sleighbells, Ma'oz Tzur, Hanukkah Dreidel and Auld Lang Syne. The Nest Doorbells will chime with these tones when pressed by your visitors. You can listen to these chimes in the video below: