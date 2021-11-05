What you need to know
- Google Messages may tap into Google Photos for MMS.
- This is likely to send the recipient a link that will open to higher-resolution video.
- This method may be similar to how Samsung shares high-resolution media with its Messages app.
Anyone who sends a video over MMS would know that the result can be hit or miss, and it's not great even when it's a hit. However, according to code found in the latest beta version, Google seems to be preparing to fix that by integrating Google Photos into its Messages app.
9to5Google dove into Google Messages version 10.4 APK and found a new setting that would allow users to "share sharper clarity video in text (SMS/MMS)." The setting is marked under Google Photos, meaning the apps would somehow integrate to share high-quality videos.
It's unclear how this feature would work whenever Google rolls it out, but it could potentially create a link for the video file that's shared to the recipient, who could then open it to view the media. This approach would be similar to Samsung's Messages app, which has a feature that sends media through a link using Samsung Cloud.
Google could potentially take the feature a step further and somehow allow the media to play natively in the Messages app. For now, its implementation remains a mystery until the feature rolls out.
That said, it sounds like the new feature would be quite helpful, considering sending video over MMS is a hot mess. Of course, there's always RCS which sends high-quality media across the best Android phones.
With Google Messages already the default on devices like the Pixel 6 on phones from Samsung and others, RCS is becoming much more widespread, making the messaging experience between devices much better.
However, given the lack of support from iOS, this new feature sounds like it can address one pain point with sending media between the two operating systems and other Android phones that don't have RCS enabled.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's what our readers think about Android 12 so far
We wanted to know what our readers thought of the new Android 12 update since it's been out for the past couple of weeks, and responses are fairly mixed.
Review: The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a near-perfect watch for runners
If you're a new runner looking for a reliable GPS smartwatch to help you track your progress, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is here to impress you.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra just leaked in first real-world images
A new leak from Jon Prosser gives us our first real-world look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Xperia 1 III is our favorite phone for shooting video
If video recording is your thing, look no further than the Sony Xperia 1 III. It offers a large screen, three great cameras, and extremely robust manual video controls.