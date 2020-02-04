What you need to know
- A technical issue affected Google Photos' 'Download your data' service between November 21, 2019 and November 25, 2019.
- During the affected period, Google says some Google Photos content may have been incorrectly exported to unrelated users' archives.
- Google says the issue was identified and resolved on November 25, 2019.
Google today started alerting users about a "technical issue" that may have caused some of their videos in Google Photos to be sent to other users'' archives.
Google says the "technical issue" affected the 'Takeout' service for Google Photos between November 21 and November 25 last year. Between November 21 and November 25, the company says Google Photos content of users who requested performed an export may have been incorrectly sent to some other users' archives.
Whoa, what? @googlephotos? pic.twitter.com/2cZsABz1xb— Jon Oberheide (@jonoberheide) February 4, 2020
Those of you who downloaded your Google Photos data during the affected period may find that it is incomplete and contains videos that belong to someone else. Google says the underlying issue was identified and resolved on November 25, 2019, and that no other service was affected by it. The search giant also claims that less than 0.01% of Google Photos users who used Google Takeout to export their content during the affected period were actually affected.
In case you had performed an export of your Google Photos content between November 21 and November 25 last year, it is highly recommended that you perform another export and delete your previous export.
Google provided the following comment to 9to5Google regarding the technical issue:
We are notifying people about a bug that may have affected users who used Google Takeout to export their Google Photos content between November 21 and November 25. These users may have received either an incomplete archive, or videos—not photos—that were not theirs. We fixed the underlying issue and have conducted an in-depth analysis to help prevent this from ever happening again. We are very sorry this happened.
Google photos will automatically mail your best photos to you for $8/month
Google's latest earnings disappoint despite new disclosures
Google/Alphabet's Q4 2019 earnings report is out. While overall revenue did miss analyst predictions, this report marks the first time Google has disclosed how much it makes from YouTube and Google Cloud.
GameClub is a subscription service aimed at discerning mobile gamers
Fans of premium mobile games should get hyped for GameClub. The new game subscription service will offer a huge library of exclusive mobile games when it launches on Android in late March 2020.
February 2020 security patch rolling out with a ton of Pixel 4 bug fixes
Google is now rolling out the February 2020 security patch. Along with the usual bug/vulnerability fixes, there are also a ton of updates specifically for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.
The best password managers for Android
Keeping your passwords and other information secure on your phone and computers is rule one for security, and these apps help you keep it all safe.