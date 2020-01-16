While we thought we'd get just the Pixel 4a in 2020 (with no XL variant), Google may be looking to drown us in a sea of mid-range Pixel phones instead. That's just as well, given the company's penchant for using fish names to describe its phones internally. And also because those fishy code names are behind these latest musings about Google's plans for Pixel this year by XDA Developers.

Buried within the open-source code for Android — called AOSP — XDA's Mishaal Rahman found codenames for possibly three new Pixel devices: sunfish, redfin, and bramble.

Sunfish is the candidate most likely to be the regular Pixel 4a. The code revealed the device is using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730, which means it can only connect to 4G networks. Not much else is known about the phone, but if it really is the Pixel 4a, we do have some idea of what it might look like. There are also two builds for it, one based on Android 10 and one on Android 11.