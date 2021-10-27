With Android 12 available on Pixel smartphones, Google is hammering down on app support for its new Material You design language.

During the Android Developer Summit, Google announced Material Design 3 availability in Jetpack Compose, which will enable third-party app developers to implement Material You design into their apps.

This will bring support for dynamic color theming on Android 12 to more apps outside of Google's own apps. Google has already been updated plenty of its first-party apps with Material You support, but going forward, you may start seeing these changes appearing on your favorite apps as well.

To help developers, Google is introducing a Material You Theme Builder, which will make it easy to see how dynamic colors will look on their apps. There are also updated Material Components to match the new visual style and dynamic color guidelines to help apps adapt to the new design language while allowing brands to maintain their own expression.