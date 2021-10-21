For anyone sick of having to swap between your personal and work emails, calendars, Drive files, Keep notes, and other apps, take heart. Google will add a work profile to the best Android phones at some point next year, so you can keep your work life and personal life separate more easily.

Google Enterprise created the work profile for managed devices earlier this year. Work profile apps would have stricted security measures, data protection, and IT monitoring. Once you were done with work, you could turn that profile off and use personal apps the IT couldn't monitor.

In a Thursday announcement, Google Enterprise explained that this profile tool will come to unmanaged (or non-Enterprise) phones as well. It'll begin with Google Workspace apps, sometime "next year," then add the option for other apps "soon after." We don't have a more specific timetable as of yet.