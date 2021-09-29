What you need to know
- Nest Doorbell (wired) will be launching in 2022 with 24/7 continuous recording.
- This product will likely look similar to the existing Nest Doorbell (battery).
- The Google Home app will be getting an update in 2022 to bring all your older Nest cameras and any third-party cameras to a single app.
Google's latest Nest Cams came with a fancy redesign and the ability to run on battery power, but they left a bit to be desired when compared to previous Nest products. Nest Doorbell (battery), in particular, was missing the continuous recording feature that made the original Nest Hello one of the best video doorbells. While 2021's Nest Doorbell (battery) doesn't appear to be getting new functionality, a new Nest Doorbell (wired) will have what the people want.
Debuting sometime in 2022, Nest Doorbell (wired) will, presumably, share looks with Nest Doorbell (battery). Google was light on details in its announcement but will likely announce more soon.
Google's latest Nest products made the move to using the Google Home app as the only way to access the camera feed and settings, which would have been fine if it didn't require existing Nest customers to continue using the separate Nest app to control their other Nest cameras. Thankfully, Google is listening and will be bringing your old Nest cameras to the Google Home app sometime in early 2022.
That move means you'll soon be able to manage and view all your Nest cameras — whether they're the 2021 models or one of the older ones — from a single app. Things will continue to be a bit of a mess until that happens, but it's good to see Google listening to feedback.
Additionally, Google will be adding all of your other non-Google or Nest-branded products to this camera section, making it easier to manage every connected camera you have no matter who makes it — barring that it supports Google Home, of course.
