Google recently made it mandatory for Android OEMs to preload its Digital Wellbeing and Family Link apps or an equivalent custom solution on new devices. To further bolster its Digital Wellbeing efforts, the company has now introduced five new experimental digital wellbeing apps.

As noted by Android Police, all five new apps are compatible with most phones and tablets running Android 8.0 Oreo or newer versions. They don't require the Digital Wellbeing app to be present on your device either.

Unlock Clock

The Unlock Clock app shows you the number of times you unlock your phone in a day. It can help you understand and manage how you use your phone.