Google is bringing a new camera experience to Android Go soon. While Android Go phones are typically not spec monsters, Google is used to doing a lot with a little as Android Go and Chromebook users would know.

Speaking about the Camera Go app, Google says:

The new Camera Go app from Google helps you take beautiful photos without worrying about speed or storage. It has features like Portrait Mode to give your photos a professional look by focusing on your subject. It's built for people using smartphones for the first time, so it has a clean and simple interface. And, most importantly, Camera Go tracks how much photo and video storage space you have left, and then it helps you clear up space so you never miss a shot.

In other words, it's essentially a pared-down version of what Google thinks the ideal camera app should be and comes with smart features that will help you keep your storage in check so you don't get too carried away while clicking away.