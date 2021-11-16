Google is finally making it easier to discover and install new apps on Android TV devices. Android TV users can now install an app on their device from the Google Play Store on their phone (via XDA Developers). Until now, users had to either open the Play Store on their Android TV or use the Play Store's web version to find and install apps.

According to a post from Reddit user u/avigi, the feature has already been rolled out to some users. However, it could take a few weeks for the feature to become widely available on all the best Android TVs. It is also worth noting that the feature hasn't been officially announced by Google yet.