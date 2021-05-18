During today's Google I/O 2021 keynote, the company announced details about the Android 12 beta and the features arriving on phones like the Google Pixel 5. The company also announced that there are as many as 3 billion active Android devices in the world.

That number undoubtedly includes the best cheap Android phones, which helps boost the platform as it strives to reach lower price points for emerging markets. That push has been further increased with the growth of 5G and thanks to chips like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and those from MediaTek. Samsung, the largest Android manufacturer, has also contributed with devices like the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which sits at less than $300 and can be had for free with certain carrier deals.

Of course, that statistic also includes the best Android TVs and also cars connected to Android Auto. Google has built Android around several different devices and form factors, which helps contribute to the platform's growth.

Interestingly, the company announced at Google I/O 2019 that it reached 2.5 billion active devices, signaling a growth of 500,000 in about two years. That's the same growth rate that Google saw in the two years prior when it announced in 2017 that it had 2 billion active devices.

Still, the sheer number of active Android devices highlights the sheer scope of the platform, which continues to expand every year.