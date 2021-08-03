What you need to know
- New Play and Watch with Google TV Package contains Chromecast with Google TV and Stadia controller.
- Stadia Pro members can claim five new games for August.
- Stadia Pro members can also play Far Cry 5 for free this weekend.
Google announced a new Stadia bundle that replaces the Premiere Edition, alongside new Stadia Pro games and another free weekend in a blog post today.
The Play and Watch with Google TV Package bundles the Chromecast with Google TV and a Stadia controller for $100, and the store listing boasts a savings of $19 if you buy them together rather than separately. Google added the Chromecast with Google TV as an official device that can play Stadia with other Android TV devices last June.
The new bundle does replace the old Premiere Edition, but it is still available in the shop at an $80 discounted price. It contains a Stadia controller and the old Chromecast Ultra while supplies last.
Stadia Pro subscribers can now claim five new games for the month of August as initially announced through Twitter last week. The games are Epistory - Typing Chronicles, Grime, It Came From Space and Ate Our Brains, Killer Queen Black, and Valkyria Chronicles 4. The new games join over a dozen Stadia Pro games to claim with a few being the best Stadia games of 2021.
Finally, Stadia Pro members can also play Ubisoft's Far Cry 5 for free this weekend only starting on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. PT through Monday, Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. PT.
