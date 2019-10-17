However, in the case of the Pixel 4, many customers are feeling insulted by Google's estimated value of its own phones. Despite Google advertising savings of up to $400, it only offers a paltry $295 for a 128GB Pixel 3 XL in pristine condition.

Buying a flagship phone these days can put an awful strain on your wallet. One way to relieve some of that strain is by taking advantage of trade-in offers many manufacturers provide. This aids in subsidizing the cost of your new shiny smartphone while also helping convert users from other brands or acts as a loyalty bonus for previous customers.

That stings a bit when you consider similar models on Swappa are selling for $400 or more. Furthermore, Samsung even values the Pixel 3 XL more than Google, offering a trade-in value of $450 when purchasing a Note 10. That's also the same valuation it gives its own Note 9 if you were trading in last year's model to upgrade.

If that wasn't bad enough, trading in an iPhone from last year will get you significantly more back, with the iPhone X saving you up to $395 and the iPhone XS Max fetching up to $600. The only other Android phone that comes close to that is the Samsung Galaxy S10+ which can net you up to $590 in savings.

With these trade-in values, Google sends a clear message that it doesn't value its own phones as much as its users or other manufacturers. It also cares much less about rewarding loyal Pixel customers than it does about trying to chase after iPhone users. It's no wonder Pixel customers are feeling disrespected at the moment.

For those of you disappointed to see how little Google values its own phones one year later, especially considering they can cost you up to $1000 initially, you might be better off purchasing your Pixel 4 elsewhere.

If you're looking to buy a Pixel 4 with a trade-in, you'd be better off going through Verizon or T-Mobile at this point. Verizon is currently offering $450 for a trade-in of your older Pixel and you can even get the Pixel 4 for free with trade-in if you're a new customer at T-Mobile.