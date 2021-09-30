What you need to know
- Google is giving out a free Stadia Premiere Edition for anyone who buys a game from the Stadia Store.
- The eligible game must cost at least $60 and be purchased before October 10.
- The Stadia Premiere Edition contains a Stadia controller and the discontinued Chromecast Ultra to play games on the TV.
Google is giving away a free Stadia Premiere Edition for anyone who buys a game from the Stadia store before October 10, the company announced today.
The promotion does come with certain restrictions. The only games or game bundles that are eligible must be priced at $60 or above and while preorders do count, the game needs to release on the Stadia store by October 10, 2021. Buyers will recieve an email and redemption code by October 20, and must redeem the offer by November 20, 2021.
According to the FAQ, shipping charges may apply and those that refund the game after the promotion period may have return the hardware bundle. The free offer is available in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria, and Switzerland.
The Stadia Premiere Edition contains a Chromecast Ultra and a Stadia controller to start playing Stadia game on the TV. Google discounted the price of the bundle to $80 last month after it introduced the Play and Watch with Google TV Package last month. The new $100 bundle contains a Chromecast with Google TV and a Stadia controller, after the company added Stadia support to the streaming device last June.
Google is celebrating its Stadia store catalog reaching over 200 games with this free offer, but is more likely a way to clear out old stock since the Chromecast Ultra has been discontinued. Either way, it is a nice bonus if planning on buying the recently released Life is Strange: True Colors, the upcoming Far Cry 6, or one of the best Stadia games.
