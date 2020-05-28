What you need to know
- YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. can now get a free Nest Mini from the Google Store.
- The offer is available on a "first come, first served basis."
- In addition to YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium, Google Play Music subscribers are also eligible for the offer.
Google is once again giving out free Nest Mini speakers to YouTube subscribers in the U.S. As spotted by a Reddit user (via 9To5Google), some YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers have started getting notifications from the YouTube mobile app for Android and iOS about the latest promotion.
If you haven't received an email or an in-app notification yet, you can still try availing the offer by clicking on this link. As long as you have a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, or Google Play Music subscription, you should be able to grab a promotional code for a free Nest Mini from the Google Store.
Google says the promotional codes will be available on a "first come, first served" basis, so you should try to redeem it as soon as possible. Once you get the promotional code, you must redeem the offer by 11:59 PM PDT on June 30, 2020.
Google ran a similar promotion in December last year when it offered free Nest Mini speakers to YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers in North America, Europe, and Australia.
