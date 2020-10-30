You can summon dinosaurs and sabretooth tigers with Google's AR, but now the company is adding unreal phantoms and spooky dogs just in time for Halloween. The company will now show you images of dressed up animals and scary creatures in the Google search app if you search for terms like Halloween, Jack-o-lantern, human skeleton, cat, dog, or German Shepherd. It works the same way as it does for any other 3D creation, you just need to have a compatible phone and then select "View in 3D".

If you're a Nest Hello owner, you'll be able to spook your house guests with two new sounds — Black Cat and Werewolf. They'll be made available till November 1st, 2020 alongside other Halloween themed tunes including Ghost and Vampire.

Finally, Google is rolling out Halloween riddles and songs via the Assistant. You can ask "Hey Google, tell me a riddle" or "Hey Google, sing the Halloween song" to take advantage of this. Sadly, the Halloween riddle is only available for English speakers in the U.S. For the song, you'll have it in Arabic, French, Indonesian, Japanese, Spanish, English, and Portuguese in Brazil.

Halloween this year isn't going to be like any other year as more people stay at home and avoid trick and treating, but finding fun where you can should make it a bit more bearable.