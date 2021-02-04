Remember how Samsung smartphones let you measure your heart rate by placing your finger on a sensor on the back of the phone? That feature died when smartwatches became more ubiquitous, but Google plans to bring it back, and without adding any extra hardware to your smartphone. Following a recent redesign of the Google Fit app, today the company announced a new feature coming to the app that allows customers to use their smartphone camera to measure not only heart rate but also respiratory rate.

Measuring heart rate, which is determined by your blood flow, will require you to place your finger on your phone's camera lens. Using "powerful sensors and advances in computer vision", the camera can spot small changes in the color of your finger. This works similarly when measuring respiratory rate, which is a measurement of the rate at which breathing occurs. You would position yourself using your front-facing camera, which can detect minute movements in your chest as you breathe in and out.