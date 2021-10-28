Google announced that its Google Fi service is enabling enhanced protection for calls with end-to-end encryption on the best Android phones.

In Thursday's blog post, Google says that the feature will work between smartphones on its network, and will include audio and visual cues so that users know immediately that their calls are end-to-end encrypted. That means no one should be able to listen in on your calls and that your private conversations can stay that way.

When making a call to another Fi customer using Google's Phone app, users will hear a unique ring sound to indicate that the call is encrypted. There will also be a lock symbol on the call screen to visually indicate that your call is protected. Similarly, the person on the other end will see the same icon.