If you're being forced to take conference calls while your kid (or dog) screaming in the background — and really, which of us isn't in that situation these days? — Google has some good news for you: Google Duo is getting built-in caption support.

In a noisy place? No problem. Captions are now available on Google Duo, so you won't miss a word of your video and voice messages. https://t.co/jqEvy9Vyn7 pic.twitter.com/gq5Z2ntn5P — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 19, 2020

Note that this is different from Live Caption. While that feature has steadily expanded in availability from its Pixel-exclusive launch last year and is now on some OnePlus and Samsung devices (and soon, even the desktop!), it's still a distant dream for the hundreds of millions of Android users that don't own one of these devices.

Having built-in captioning on the Duo app certainly goes a long way toward making remote work a more pleasant experience for those users.

The feature is, as Android Police reports, available for both iOS and Android. It joins several other accessibility-oriented features from Google, such as the aforementioned Live Caption and the Live Transcribe app, which shows an on-screen transcription of a conversation you may be having with others in person.