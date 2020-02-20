Earlier this month, it was revealed that Google would add support cloud locker functionality in an upcoming version of YouTube Music. While Google hasn't started rolling out the feature to users just yet, a support page with all the details went live today.

As per the support page, users will be able to upload their music only on a computer. Initially, at least, the music upload functionality will not be available in the YouTube Music mobile app. However, users will be able to view and manage their uploaded music in the YouTube Music app, provided you are running version 3.51 or newer.

To upload you music, you will simply have to drag the files to any surface on music.youtube.com. Alternatively, you can visit the YouTube Music website and click on your profile picture > Upload music. The list of supported file formats includes MP3, M4A, WMA, FLAC, and OGG. Once you have upload your music, you will be able to play them add-free and offline — even if you do not have a YouTube Music Premium subscription.

The support page also confirms that Google will allow users to "seamlessly transfer" their entire Play Music library before it gets replaced with YouTube Music.