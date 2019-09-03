What you need to know
- This year's Android statue has been unveiled on Google's campus in Mountain View.
- The newly reshaded bugdroid head appears in the 0 of the 10, but the rest of the statue is white.
- The statue is signed by Googlers who worked on the Android 10 release.
Statues at Mountain View are a tradition — though one that had grown stale in recent years — and the statue for this year is a distinct departure without a dessert name to draw on. This year's statue is a 10 with a bugdroid in the zero, with the letters matte white and the Android head a newer, paler green.
New statue and signing tradition! #android pic.twitter.com/zDyPYgKSPc— Dave Burke (@davey_burke) September 3, 2019
The simple style of the statue may seem boring at first, but the white statue is actually a canvas for all the people who worked on Android 10 to sign their names and take pride in the finished product. I dig it, it's like a yearbook that will sit on Google's campus for all to see, though I do wonder how they'll keep other Googlers (or visitors) from sneaking their own signatures onto the piece.
The piece was unveiled today on Google's Mountain View campus with little fanfare, and I look forward to seeing how the signatures on it grow as more members of the Android Developers team make time to go sign.