What you need to know
- Google has come out against beauty mode for selfies and other image altering features on smartphone cameras.
- The company will be updating its own Pixel camera app with value-neutral iconography and clear text descriptions to reflect these values.
- Features like beauty mode contribute to body dysmorphia in young people and Google us making this change as part of its commitment to digital wellbeing.
Digital Wellbeing isn't just monitoring how long you use your phone or whether you get to bed on time. It's also examining other ways you interact with your smartphone too. Take selfies, Google is making a change to a popular feature you'll see on many Android phones — face retouching. On some Android phones, you may find it dubbed beauty mode or something similar. In essence, it's a feature that takes your face and smooths it out, lightens it up, changes your eye shape, and spits out a "beautified" photo.
Google notes that these features affect mental health in ways that may not be immediately obvious at first, especially in younger people or those who don't fall within conventional beauty standards. Google's Vinit Modi, Product Manager. explained on Thursday:
We set out to better understand the effect filtered selfies might have on people's wellbeing—especially when filters are on by default. We conducted multiple studies and spoke with child and mental health experts from around the world, and found that when you're not aware that a camera or photo app has applied a filter, the photos can negatively impact mental wellbeing. These default filters can quietly set a beauty standard that some people compare themselves against.
The company is not just giving lip-service to this idea, it's also changing the camera app on Pixels to reflect this. Currently, Pixels have a "face-retouching" of that alters your selfies to adjust skin texture, eye tone and eye-brightness. It'll be updated with clearer labelling and value-free iconography. The sparkles that you'll currently see on the feature will be replaced with something a little brush icon. The text will also swap out terms like "Natural" for "Subtle" ("Smooth" remains the same).
These updates will roll out at some unspecified point in the future.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
There are so many Alexa speakers so let us help you decide which to buy
Whether you buy an Amazon-branded Echo smart speaker or something from a third party like Sonos or Eufy, there are a lot of great Alexa speakers to choose from. That's why we're here to break down your options for you to help you make the best purchase decision.
Did you pre-order the Google Pixel 5?
The Google Pixel 5 has arrived in all of its official glory. Now that we know how much the phone costs and what specs it's packing, did you get your pre-order in?
Review: The HP x360 14c is not just a good Chromebook, it's a good laptop
Chromebook fans who are looking for the perfect balance of form, function, and fun have several great devices to choose from in late 2020. HP just put the others on notice that the Chromebook x360 14c is officially part of that exclusive club.
Spice up your smartphone or tablet with the best icon packs for Android
Being able to customize your device is fantastic as it helps to make your device even more of "your own". With the power of Android, you can use third-party launchers to add custom icon themes and these are just some of our favorites.