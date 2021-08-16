Google is giving the Incognito mode landing page an update on Chrome after a lawsuit was recently filed over the feature.

The change was first spotted by Techdows (via 9to5Google) and features new text that clearly lays out the capabilities of browsing Incognito. There are two sections; "What Incognito does" and "What Incognito doesn't do." The text in the latter section appears to more clearly describe the limits of browsing Incognito on Chrome. Most notably, while you can make your searches invisible with Incognito mode, that only applies to on-device browser history.

Incognito does not make you invisible online: Sites know when you visit them

Employers or schools can track browsing activity

Internet service providers may monitor web traffic

You can see the differences between the older and newer versions of the Incognito landing page below: