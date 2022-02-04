Google gives the Chrome icon a new look, finally flattens it out

Google is updating the Chrome icon for the first time since 2014, bringing a flatter design that will span across various OSes.

Chrome designer Elvin explains the new look on Twitter, including some of the design choices that should make the new look more accessible to users regardless of whether they're on the best Android phones, iOS, or Windows computers.

Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome's Canary update today. Yes! we're refreshing Chrome's brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon. pic.twitter.com/aaaRRzFLI1 — Elvin 🌈 (@elvin_not_11) February 4, 2022

Elvin explains how the shadows have been removed compared to the 2014 icon that most of us see now, which makes the icon appear entirely flat, which has been happening gradually as the icon has changed over the years. Colors have also been brightened to make it appear more vibrant, although Elvin explains that there's a subtle gradient to avoid some unpleasantness when having certain red and green shades next to each other.