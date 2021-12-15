What you need to know
- Google has added some new features to its Calendar app.
- Users can choose not to have events added to their calendar unless they've RSVP'd.
- Google is making it easier to see what account is in use.
This week, Google has added a couple of new features to its Calendar app to help users easily manage multiple accounts and get a better hold on invites.
The first new feature lets users better control which event invites appear on their calendar. In the "Automatically add invitations" setting, users can now choose to only include events that they've RSVP'd to.
Users who select this option will receive emails for invitations so that they don't miss events they might want to attend. Only those they RSVP to will be added to their calendar.
This is particularly helpful for users who seem to get bombarded with event invites, no doubt one of the many downsides of being so popular. This way, their calendars won't be filled with events they don't care to attend.
To find this option, open Google Calendar > Go to settings > Scroll to event settings > navigate to "Add invitations to my calendar."
Another useful feature added to the Calendar app on iOS and best Android phones is the inclusion of a profile thumbnail at the top of the app. Like plenty of other Google apps, the user's profile photo will sit at the top right corner of the app, making it easier for users to determine which account they are currently on when creating new events.
From here, users will be able to select the thumbnail and switch accounts.
Google notes that users will continue to see the events for all accounts currently logged into the app. Additionally, the overflow menu will always show the current account on top.
These new features have begun rolling out this week and should reach everyone with all Workspace, G Suite Basic, and personal Google accounts by the end of the month.
