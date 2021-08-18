From August 30, the search giant will roll out a new option to share your working location and hours directly from one of the best Android apps . You can choose between your primary office location, your home, or any other location. You can also plan your working location routine for a specific week and update your location as it changes. However, the ability to set the main office location is limited only to an administrator, although you can change the rest of the location settings.

Google Calendar has added a new capability that comes in handy for hybrid work setup. The service will soon let you share where you're working from.

Your working location will be visible only to people who have free/busy access to your calendar. You can share where you're working when colleagues invite you to an event by turning on "Enable working location."

Organization admins can start enabling or disabling the feature for their workplace today. That said, the changes will take up to 15 days before going live for everyone.

Calendar already allows you to specify whether you'll personally attend a meeting with new RSVP options Google launched in July. The new feature makes it easier to let co-workers know which days of the week you'll be working remotely or on-site as more organizations are increasingly adopting hybrid work environments.

The new capability will be available only on certain Workspace tiers, including Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Nonprofits, and G Suite Business customers.