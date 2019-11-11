What you need to know
- Google Calendar, Hangouts Chat, and Hangouts Meet all experienced service disruptions on the morning of November 11.
- Problems began around 5:56 AM EST, starting with Hangouts Chat.
- As of 7:43 AM EST, all services should be functioning normally.
It looks like Google is having a case of the Mondays, as several of its services have gone down early this morning — including Google Calendar, Hangouts Chat, and Hangouts Meet. That's bad news for any of you Monday morning early birds, but the good news is Google shows the services were restored within a couple of hours.
According to the G Suite Dashboard, all three services were experiencing a "service disruption," but at the time of publication, all three should be back up and functioning.
Google Calendar is no doubt the most important of the three, and the G Suite Dashboard shows it should be back up and running as of 7:09 AM EST. Likewise, Hangouts Chat users should also be able to use the service as of 6:53 AM EST when Google gave the all-clear.
Hangouts Meet users were unable to join calls this morning starting around 7:23 AM EST, but the status now shows everything is working again as of 7:43 AM EST.
It may have been a bit of a rough start this morning for some of us, including Google, but it appears everything should be running smoothly as of now.
