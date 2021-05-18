Your Android phone will soon work "better together" with your car. Google is partnering with leading carmakers on a new digital car key feature, coming with Android 12. The feature will make it possible for you to lock, unlock, and start your car using your phone.

If you have a phone that supports Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, you won't even have to take it out to unlock or start your car. You can also easily unlock your car by tapping your phone on the door if it is NFC-enabled. Google says the digital car key feature will become available on select Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones later this year.

Aside from the new digital car key feature, Google's Android for Cars team has announced that Android Auto is now available in over 100 million cars, and nearly every new car from popular brands such as Ford, GM, and Honda supports Android Auto wireless. Google is also working on bringing its Fast Pair technology to cars this year, which will make it possible for users to pair the best Android phones with their car with just a single tap.

Still developing...