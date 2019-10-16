It seems Google believes that taking great photos of a clear starry sky shouldn't be limited to only Pixel 4 users. In a blog post, Google noted that the Pixel 3 and 3a series phones would be getting a version of the new astrophotography feature in a camera software update.

With the update to Google Camera version 7.1, in addition to the new astrophotography feature, there are some other additions to the camera as well. The update will bring things like a slight UI change, a social media quick share from the viewfinder, and more to the Pixel 3 and 3a phones.