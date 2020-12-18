Google is bringing HDR to entry-level Android phones with Camera Go update

Earlier this year, Google introduced a stripped-down version of the Google Camera app for Android Go edition phones, called Camera Go. While the app didn't offer any of the best features of the regular Google Camera app initially, Google has slowly been adding new features to the app. In October, it added a Night Mode to the app, making it possible for entry-level Android devices to capture "high-quality" photos even in low-light conditions.

Low light, camera, action 📷! With Night Mode on Camera Go, take high-quality photos on your Android phone, no matter what time of day it is. pic.twitter.com/UooQhAm9tF — Android (@Android) October 5, 2020

Google has now announced that it is rolling out HDR support in the Camera Go app, which will allow some of the best cheap Android phones to "capture photos with crisp details and richer color at any time of day." The latest Camera Go update is expected to become available for low-end devices like the Nokia 1.3, Wiko Y61, and Wiko Y81 before the end of this month. Once you install the new update, you should see a new toggle to enable HDR mode in the Camera Go app.

Unfortunately, HDR support in Camera Go is going to be limited to a handful of devices. Although you can install the Camera Go APK on any Android phone running 8.0 Oreo or higher, features like Night Mode and HDR will not work.