Google is bringing HDR to entry-level Android phones with Camera Go update

The new feature will only be available on select Android Go edition devices.
Babu Mohan

Google Camera GoSource: Google

  • The latest Camera Go update adds HDR photography support to more Android devices.
  • Camera Go is a stripped-down version of the Google Camera app designed for low-end devices.
  • Google added a Night Mode to the Camera Go app in October.

Earlier this year, Google introduced a stripped-down version of the Google Camera app for Android Go edition phones, called Camera Go. While the app didn't offer any of the best features of the regular Google Camera app initially, Google has slowly been adding new features to the app. In October, it added a Night Mode to the app, making it possible for entry-level Android devices to capture "high-quality" photos even in low-light conditions.

Google has now announced that it is rolling out HDR support in the Camera Go app, which will allow some of the best cheap Android phones to "capture photos with crisp details and richer color at any time of day." The latest Camera Go update is expected to become available for low-end devices like the Nokia 1.3, Wiko Y61, and Wiko Y81 before the end of this month. Once you install the new update, you should see a new toggle to enable HDR mode in the Camera Go app.

Unfortunately, HDR support in Camera Go is going to be limited to a handful of devices. Although you can install the Camera Go APK on any Android phone running 8.0 Oreo or higher, features like Night Mode and HDR will not work.

Google Pixel 4a

