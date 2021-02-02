Google Assistant outage locks some users out of Google Home devices

I love being able to just call out "OK Google" wherever I am in my apartment — the bedroom, the kitchen, even the bathroom — and be able to have Google Assistant change the lights, tell me the weather, or put on some music. This also makes for a single point of failure, and right now it is in partial failure. Hundreds of users are reporting that they can't use Google Assistant on their Google Nest and Google Home devices like the Nest Hub Max, with Google Assistant telling them that the "device is not yet set up".

If this is happening on your smart speaker or smart display, here's how to let Google know without going five rounds with Google Support:

Say "Hey Google, send feedback". When the device asks what feedback you'd like to give, say "GHT3 Can't control home automation device via voice".

Thanks for your effort. Our team is already aware and working on a fix. In the meantime, drop us a DM so we can look more into it. https://t.co/YEgOInzsQz — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) February 2, 2021

We do know that Google is working on the problem, so hopefully, it'll be resolved soon. In the meantime, if you need to change your smart bulbs or Nest thermostat, you can still use the Google Home app.