Google Assistant outage locks some users out of Google Home devices

Ara Wagoner

Google Home controls Google Pixel 4aSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

What you need to know

  • A Google Assistant outage is causing some Google Home devices to give errors that they are "not yet set up".
  • The issue is impacting smart home controls through Google Assistant, but not through the Google Home app.
  • If you're getting this error on one of your devices, you can still give feedback through Assistant so Google knows your device is impacted.
  • The issue seems mostly confined to Google Nest and Google Home devices, though Assistant isn't working on some Android phones, too.

I love being able to just call out "OK Google" wherever I am in my apartment — the bedroom, the kitchen, even the bathroom — and be able to have Google Assistant change the lights, tell me the weather, or put on some music. This also makes for a single point of failure, and right now it is in partial failure. Hundreds of users are reporting that they can't use Google Assistant on their Google Nest and Google Home devices like the Nest Hub Max, with Google Assistant telling them that the "device is not yet set up".

If this is happening on your smart speaker or smart display, here's how to let Google know without going five rounds with Google Support:

  1. Say "Hey Google, send feedback".
  2. When the device asks what feedback you'd like to give, say "GHT3 Can't control home automation device via voice".

We do know that Google is working on the problem, so hopefully, it'll be resolved soon. In the meantime, if you need to change your smart bulbs or Nest thermostat, you can still use the Google Home app.

