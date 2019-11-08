Some users have been reporting that Assistant is failing to respond to queries, which is bad enough, but it gets even worse. That's because one user decided to check his Google history with myactivity.google.com and saw that Assistant is hearing and understanding the commands just fine, it is simply ignoring them.

Google created Assistant to make our lives easier, and over the years, it has spread to more and more devices to give us a helping hand. When it works, it can be life-changing. Unfortunately, Assistant doesn't always work, such as the recent case with Android Auto.

If there's one thing worse than your Assistant mishearing you, it's when it just plain ignores you. There is already a growing thread on Google's support forum over the issue, and it has even been marked as a "duplicate of a trending issue." As far as trends go, this is not one to look forward to.

Some users have reported a "double beep" which appears to be Assistant cutting itself off before it can reply, while others have experienced mixed results with Assistant only failing with specific requests (such as "Play the news"). Either way, it's not good, especially when you're in the car and your focus needs to be on your surroundings instead of fighting with Assistant.

So far, there hasn't been any statement from Google, but a community specialist has acknowledged the complaint. Hopefully, that means Google is working on resolving the issue as quickly as possible.

