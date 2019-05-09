Google's highly anticipated event, Google I/O, never fails to make waves every year with the company's many announcements, debuts, and updates. This year, Google I/O 2019 revealed reworks for the Google Play Store, with plenty of new tools and improvements added based on developer feedback to help them sell, market, and update their apps more seamlessly.

First introduced last year, the Android App Bundle has some awesome new features finally leaving beta. According to a Google blog post, developers can now install features as needed or in the background, as well as regulate which parts of their app is delivered when it's installed. The ability to tailor these functionality features should be a blessing to developers looking to shave down the size of their apps. Given that more than 80,000 apps and games use app bundles, that's a ton of freed up space. Google Play instant experiences are also fully supported now.

Users will soon be able to get mandatory updates while they're using the app to ensure security and optimal functionality.

Getting users to update their apps once they've downloaded them remains one of the biggest headaches for developers, but a new in-app updates API helped smooth that flow significantly in Google's early access program. Now widely available, this API supports two approaches: immediate flow, which requires users to download the necessary update before they can access the app; and flexible flow, which allows for the update to download in the background while the user continues enjoying the app. Security is now customizable as well, with varying levels of cryptographic strength for new install signing keys.

Another headache - testing - also received an upgrade. Developers can now swap test builds via internal app sharing, no keys or codes needed. The bugs themselves will remain every bit as difficult to fix, but at least now catching them should be a smidge easier.