Back in October, Google and Dominos teamed up to deliver Pixel 4 smartphones with a Dominos pizza. At the time, the pizza and Pixel combo was only a special promotion for influencers and retail salespeople. However, on Cyber Monday , Google expanded the promo to one lucky city. For eight hours, Google allowed residents of Miami Beach, FL to get a Pixel 4 delivered from Dominos.

As you can see in the above unboxing video, the Dominos pizza box comes with a special design on top, highlighting some of the Pixel 4's signature features — such as Motion Sense and Assistant. The phone itself is listed as a "premium topping and is housed in a built-in compartment at the top of the box. A second box includes all of the accessories such as the 18W charger, USB-C cable, Quick Switch Adapter, SIM tool, and a "special edition" Pixel 4 case.

During the short-lived promotion, orders were handled through the pizzawithpixel.com website, and it allowed you to choose from either a 128GB unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL. To sweeten the deal even further, Google was selling them at the Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices which included a $200 discount. Plus, you got a choice of a free medium 12-inch pizza.