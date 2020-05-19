Last year, Google introduced a new direct sharing feature for Google Photos. With direct sharing, users could share a single image to another user's account into what could then become a message thread right in the Google Photos app. It was basically a mini-messaging app in Photos, and now Google is expanding the functionality to include direct sharing of albums.

"Today, we're bringing a similar experience to shared albums. Rolling out this week, when sharing an album, the default option will be to share with a specific person or people via their Google account. This gives you more control over who's added to the album," Google explained on Tuesday.

With this new method, you'll be able to decide who can access a shared album on a per-account basis, as well as what permissions each individual account has. You won't need to generate a link either (unless sharing to someone without a Google account.)

The old link-sharing method will still exist, but this new method is more frictionless and more user-friendly. Don't worry if you don't see it yet, Google says it'll be rolling out over the week.

How to use the new messaging feature in Google Photos