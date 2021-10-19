What you need to know
- Every year, GamesRadar holds the Golden Joystick Awards for fans to vote in.
- This year, there's two special extra awards, including "Ultimate Game of All Time."
- Voting for most categories is now open.
GamesRadar is holding its yearly Golden Joystick Awards and voting is now open. Fans can choose between different games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village for a varity of different awards. The voting for the main categories is available through Nov. 5, so get your votes in quickly if you want to see your favorites winning.
"Trimming the shortlists has made judging even more hotly-debated than ever, but we're thrilled at the diversity of this year's nominees, which reflect the importance of indie games and long-running service games during 2021 where a number of high-profile titles have faced unavoidable delays," says content director Daniel Dawkins. "This year's Golden Joystick Awards is really special, since we'll be celebrating 50 Years of Games, and the launch of the world's first commercially available coin-op, Computer Space in November 1971."
If you want to take part in the voting, you can do so at the official website. Here's all the categories you can vote on:
- Best Storytelling
- Best Multiplayer Game
- Best Visual Design
- Best Game Expansion
- Best Audio
- Best Performer
- Best Indie Game
- Still Playing
- Studio of the Year
- Best Gaming Community
- PC Game of the Year
- Best Gaming Hardware
- Mobile Game of the Year
- PlayStation Game of the Year
- Xbox Game of the Year
- Nintendo Game of the Year
- Ultimate Game of the Year
- Most Wanted Game
There's two more categories that'll be voted on starting Nov. 8, with voting open until Nov. 12. These categories are:
- Ultimate Game of All Time
- Best Gaming Hardware of All Time
The winners from both rounds of voting are being announced during the completely digital showcase on Nov. 23, 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
