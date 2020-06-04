Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available. In the past, many of us took to the skies in order to get to their destination in the most efficient way possible. However as the U.S. slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, there are some who are choosing to stay closer to home and drive to their destinations.

This card is one to consider if your road trip involves dining and supermarkets, thanks to the 4x points earned in those categories (up to $25,000 per calendar year at U.S. supermarkets; then 1x). Dining covers everything from fancy restaurants to fast-food joints, and supermarkets can cover those necessary road trip food and supply purchases. Plus earn up to $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the Gold Card at participating dining partners, including Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth's Chris Steak House, some Shake Shack locations and Boxed.com while on the road. When you book a stay through the Amex Hotel Collection, you'll receive an up to $100 credit toward dining, spa and resort activities at the property. Note that the credit only applies to stays of two consecutive nights or longer. The card has an annual fee of $250 (see rates and fees). The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Card from American Express

For travelers who tend to skip restaurants when road tripping, the Amex EveryDay Preferred Card is an excellent option. For a reasonable annual fee of $95, the card earns 3x points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year; then 1x) and 2x points at U.S. gas stations. But what makes this card shine is that you earn 50% bonus points after making 30 purchases in a billing cycle. That makes it a solid road trip option, especially for longer ones. Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card

The appeal of the Venture Card is its simplicity – it earns 2x miles on all spending, which can easily be redeemed for future travel-related purchases made on the card during a road trip. Given the fixed value of Venture miles, this amounts to a 2% return on all road trip purchases. In light of pandemic concerns, Capital One has added new categories where you can redeem your miles at a fixed-value. Through June 30, 2020, you'll be able to use the Venture card's Purchase Eraser feature on takeout and delivery, along with streaming services. Plus, you'll earn 5 miles per dollar spent for hotel and car rental purchases made with the card through Capital One Travel using your Venture Rewards card account – all for an annual fee of $95. Chase Sapphire Reserve

Upside:If the $550 annual fee on the Reserve is a bit too high, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is an excellent alternative, with 2x Ultimate Rewards points for the same broad definitions in dining and travel as the Chase Sapphire Reserve. However, it doesn't offer bonus points for gas purchases. With only a $95 annual fee, the Sapphire Preferred is a more economical option for those seeking valuable travel rewards. And while it doesn't come with quite the same level of benefits, Chase did add limited-time perks to the Chase Sapphire Preferred, too. Citi Prestige® Card

The Citi Prestige is another solid option for roadtrippers, given its excellent hotel benefits, including 3x points on all hotel purchases. Furthermore, if you plan on staying in one location for an extended period of time on your road trip, the 4th Night Free benefit is one of the best perks on the market. The 5x points earned on dining is ideal when it's time for meal and snacks on the road. Citi is another card issuer trying to help cardholders during the coronavirus pandemic. It's temporarily expanding the use of the $250 travel credit for use at supermarkets and restaurants through the end of 2020, including online grocery delivery services like Instacart and delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash, since they code as dining.

Upside:While the Chase Freedom Card will normally only offer a return of 1%, this no-annual-fee card is an excellent option for summer road trips, as one of the current 5% rotating bonus categories includes U.S. grocery stores through June 30, 2020. If you want to truly maximize your spending, you can pair your Freedom card with another card offering Ultimate Rewards points and transfer your Freedom cash back rewards to that card. Even better, the Freedom Card has no annual fee. But know that the card only offers a 1% return (or 2% via Ultimate Rewards, based on TPG's valuations) and has no bonus categories for other road trip expenses such as food, lodging and parking. Chase Freedom Unlimited