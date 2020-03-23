God of War giantSource: Sony

  • Dark Horse has announced a new God of War comic called God of War: Fallen God.
  • This comic will take place inbetween God of War III and God of War 2018.
  • The first issue of God of War: Fallen God is set to release on June 24.

If you're one of many God of War fans eager to learn more about Kratos' story, we've got some great news. In an exclusive with Comicbook.com, Dark Horse Comics has announced God of War: Fallen God, a new comic line that takes place shortly after God of War III. You can take a look at the cover art for God of War: Fallen God below.

God Of War Prequel Comic Art

The first issue of God of War: Fallen God is set to release on June 24. The official description reads "God of War: Fallen God follows Kratos after conquering Zeus and thwarting Athena. Believing himself to be finally free of his bondage, he sets sail for the desert in an attempt to distance himself from his home and his shame only to find his rage and guilt follow close behind. Kratos rages against the one foe that has proven to be unconquerable—himself. But a war against oneself is unwinnable, and only invites madness."

God of War has been a massive success for PlayStation and Sony Santa Monica, receiving critical acclaim and selling over 10 million copies as of almost a year ago. While it's widely presumed that Sony Santa Monica is working on a sequel to God of War, we don't actually know, though we do have a list of all confirmed Sony Worldwide Studios projects right now.

