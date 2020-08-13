Google announced last month that it would soon roll out an 'integrated workspace experience' in G Suite, bringing Gmail, Meet, Chat, and Rooms together. Google has now confirmed in a blog post that the redesign is has started rolling out to Gmail on the web and Android.

You will now find four tabs in the bottom bar in the Gmail app on mobile: Mail, Chat, Rooms, and Meet. Google hasn't made any changes to "Mail," so you can look forward to the same Gmail experience as before. The "Chat" tab will allow you to directly message individuals or small groups, while the "Rooms" tab is aimed at helping groups discuss projects. The "Meet" tab, on the other hand, will let you view and join video meetings.

Google says these changes will allow G Suite users to better collaborate with their teams, without having to leave Gmail. Not only can G Suite users now open and co-edit documents, but they will also now be able to view files shared in a room and pin important rooms for easy access.

The new integrated workspace experience will be available for all G Suite domains that have the "Chat preferred" enabled. While it has started rolling out to Rapid Release domains, those on Scheduled Release domains will have to wait until September 1.

5 reasons Google Meet is better than Zoom for the average person