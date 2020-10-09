Nearly three years back, Google introduced the first "Go" versions of some of its most popular apps, optimized for Android Go devices featuring low RAM and storage. As spotted by the folks at 9to5Google, Google's Gmail Go app is now available for all Android users on the Play Store.

According to the app description on the Play Store, the Gmail Go app is "lighter and just as fast" as the regular Gmail app. While screenshots of the app haven't been added to the Play Store listing yet, the app has a similar UI to the regular app. You get support for multiple accounts, spam protection, and the same smart inbox.