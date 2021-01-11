What you need to know
- During CES 2021, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan briefly spoke on the success of PlayStation.
- Text on a sizzle reel of PlayStation games gives us some possible new release windows for major PS5 titles.
- Per this text, Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming in October 2021 while Project Athia releases in January 2022.
During Sony's CES 2021 presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan briefly spoke on the success of PlayStation, reaffirming that the PS5 had the largest console launch in history. Sony also shared a brief sizzle reel highlighting several PlayStation games. Per the bottom disclaimer text that accompanied the video, we may have some new release windows for PS5 titles.
According to this information, timed exclusives Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Project Athia are coming in March 2021, October 2021 and January 2022 respectively. You can see a capture of the dates below:
It's highly possible that these dates are just estimates or placeholders, so I'd encourage waiting until developers and publishers share confirmation of these months and years before assuming this is completely accurate. If it is accurate however, it grants some more insight into just what PS5 owners will get to enjoy over the next year.
If you're still trying to grab a PS5, there's no shortage of titles currently available with some of the best PS5 games right now including Astro's Playroom, Demon's Souls remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes, and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations and you can stock up for PS5 games.
