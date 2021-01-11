During Sony's CES 2021 presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan briefly spoke on the success of PlayStation, reaffirming that the PS5 had the largest console launch in history. Sony also shared a brief sizzle reel highlighting several PlayStation games. Per the bottom disclaimer text that accompanied the video, we may have some new release windows for PS5 titles.

According to this information, timed exclusives Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Project Athia are coming in March 2021, October 2021 and January 2022 respectively. You can see a capture of the dates below: