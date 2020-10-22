Ghost of Tsushima: Legends co-op mode recently released and if you're already looking for more to do, you're in lick. Sucker Punch Productions shared some exciting news today, as the first Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Raid is coming October 30!

Called The Tale of Iyo, this Raid will take four players, all of which will need gear at KI level 100 at "absolute minimum," while getting even better gear is highly recommended. This will be extremely challenging, testing your skills well beyond the level of anything currently available in this co-op mode.

There are three chapters in the Raid like in the story missions. You also will have to have a full team good to go, as matchmaking won't be enabled for this mode. Finishing all of the existing story missions on high difficulties is recommended for practice.

Ghost of Tsushima sold 2.4 million copies in its first three days and in our review, editor Jennifer Locke wrote that it had a solid foundation for beginning a new series of games. Ghost of Tsushima runs at up 60 FPS on the PS5 through Boost Mode.