Ghost of Tsushima isn't here yet but Sucker Punch is spreading some holiday cheer with a new free dynamic theme for fans. The theme pulls from the latest trailer for the game. You can see the code for the free theme in the tweet below. Make sure you choose the correct code for your region, since PlayStation codes are region-specific. Once you've got the code, you can go here to redeem it or just enter the code on your PlayStation 4.

Ghost of Tsushima takes place during the Mongolian invasion of Japan in 1274 CE, during which a thousand Mongol soldiers landed and Tsushima island is completely taken over. Players take on the role of Jin, a Samurai warrior is forced to adapt and take on the mantle of a Ghost in order to survive and fight back.

Right now, Ghost of Tsushima is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4 sometime in Summer 2020. You can check out the most recent trailer from The Game Awards 2019 right here. No specific PlayStation 5 enhancements have been mentioned yet but that could change as the game gets closer to release and we continue to learn more about Sony's next-generation console.