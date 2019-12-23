What you need to know
- Ghost of Tsushima is set to be available in Summer 2020.
- Sucker Punch, the developers of the game, have released a new free dynamic PlayStation 4 theme.
- The theme is available until January 31, 2020.
Ghost of Tsushima isn't here yet but Sucker Punch is spreading some holiday cheer with a new free dynamic theme for fans. The theme pulls from the latest trailer for the game. You can see the code for the free theme in the tweet below. Make sure you choose the correct code for your region, since PlayStation codes are region-specific. Once you've got the code, you can go here to redeem it or just enter the code on your PlayStation 4.
Here’s a free #GhostOfTsushima PS4 Dynamic Theme 🍂— Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Summer 2020 (@SuckerPunchProd) December 23, 2019
Americas: BEFB-AMNR-R4F6
Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Middle East/Africa/India: 38BE-G6N8-L93A
Japan: N4TK-59NH-2LH3
Korea: EM56-NTNC-EHX8
Rest of Asia: DHLN-HANF-F6LH
Codes expire Jan 31, 2020. Redeem region-specific code on PS Store. pic.twitter.com/3uhAZepBr1
Ghost of Tsushima takes place during the Mongolian invasion of Japan in 1274 CE, during which a thousand Mongol soldiers landed and Tsushima island is completely taken over. Players take on the role of Jin, a Samurai warrior is forced to adapt and take on the mantle of a Ghost in order to survive and fight back.
Right now, Ghost of Tsushima is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4 sometime in Summer 2020. You can check out the most recent trailer from The Game Awards 2019 right here. No specific PlayStation 5 enhancements have been mentioned yet but that could change as the game gets closer to release and we continue to learn more about Sony's next-generation console.
