As the Ghost Recon Breakpoint servers start going live for the early access period, Ubisoft has detailed its fairly hefty day one patch for the title on all platforms, and just who will need to download it. The best news comes for PC players, as the pre-load for Breakpoint on both UPlay and Epic Games includes the patch.

For folks on console, the patch will be required as an additional download to all who pre-loaded or bought a physical copy of the game. It applied to both Xbox and PS4, though the Xbox patch is the largest at 13.5 GB, while PS4 players have a smaller 10GB patch. If you download the game after its launch, the patch will be included in a larger overall download.

So what does it actually fix? A fair bit as it happens.

But the big ones in Title Update 1.0.1, to give it the full title, are the improvements to game stability, aim assist, and overall optimizations. The beta periods were always clearly marked as unfinished products, but even so, there have been plenty of issues for Ubisoft to fix, not least the total failure of the servers at the launch of the open beta.

The full changelog can be found over on Ubisoft's Ghost Recon blog, so give them a quick read while you're waiting for the early access period to go live.

Regular edition buyers can join the fun on the Auroa Archipelago from October 4. Ghost Recon Breakpoint is also slated to arrive on Google Stadia in the future.