Have you looked at your schedule recently and noticed it's pretty empty for the next month or so? Time to fill it up with some binge-worthy TV. If you're a new customer, you can sign up for the Sling TV Premium Pass that not only includes all the channels in Sling Blue or Sling Orange but will also give you a month of the premium channels Showtime, Starz, and Epix completely free. The regular Sling channels cost $30 a month, and the three premium channels would cost an extra $24 on top of that as an add-on. In fact, after you sign up the monthly cost will revert to $54 a month if you don't cancel by the end of the free month.

With this pass you can sign up for Sling Orange or Sling Blue. These are both packages that include more than 30 channels in addition to your three premium channels mentioned above. For the most part you get a lot of the same stuff, but the differences are pronounced enough that you'll want to pay attention to your choice. For example, if you want ESPN and Disney you should go with Sling Orange. If you prefer the NFL Network and SyFy, go with Sling Blue. Sling Blue technically has more options with 47 channels, but Sling Orange's 32 options might be more tailored to you. You can actually combine both services, but that bumps the price to $45 a month instead of $30.

Of course, your first month should be focused on the offerings available to you from Showtime, Starz, and Epix. Not only do you get access to all those channels' movies, you also get the unique TV shows. Showtime in particular has some great series like Shameless, Homeland, Billions, Ray Donovan, and more. With Starz you can watch American Gods, Outlander, Power, Luther, and a bunch of others. Epix also has a bunch of options like Godfather of Harlem, Pennyworth, and Berlin Station. In other words, there's a lot here to keep you really busy for the next month.