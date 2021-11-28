Are you on the hunt for some Cyber Monday earbud deals or fitness tracker deals? Amazon may not be the first brand you'd think of for either category, but a Cyber Monday bundle deal could solve your holiday deal shopping in one fell swoop.

Right now, you can get $92 off the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and new Amazon Halo View tracker as a bundled deal. This deal ends at midnight on Monday, Nov. 29, so you'll want to take advantage while you can.

Get an Echo Buds / Halo View combo for $92 off

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) and Amazon Halo View | 46% off Amazon Halo View is the successor to the Amazon Halo, with a lovely AMOLED display, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and more. Amazon Echo Buds offer active noise cancelation, hands-free Alexa, and a comfortable fit. Together, they'll help you start up a fresh fitness regimen. $108 at Amazon

The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are lightweight in your ears, offer great active noise cancelation (ANC) (or pass-through if you want to better hear your surroundings), and give you a solid software experience with tools like Find My and Alexa support. They're an affordable alternative to some of the best wireless earbuds.

The Halo View fitness tracker will ship on Dec. 8, so we haven't had a chance to see how it stacks up against the best fitness trackers. But it promises 7 days of battery life, 5ATM water resistance, and phone notifications on the AMOLED display. Plus it comes with a free year of Amazon's Halo fitness subscription.

We also appreciate that Amazon removed the always-listening feature that made the original Amazon Halo a bit creepy.

Keep in mind that if you want one but not the other, you can get the Echo Buds for $50 off or Halo View for $30 off separately. The bundle will save you an extra $12, but only if you really think you want both. And if you want your Echo Buds sooner than Dec. 8, you will have to buy them separately.