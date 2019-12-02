The quest for knowledge is endless — we may outgrow many things in life, but our desire to learn more stays with us. Plus, with the power of the internet, it’s never been easier to gain new skills from the comfort of your home. StackSkills Unlimited offers all the courses you’re looking for, and you can get lifetime access this Cyber Monday at the discounted price of $35.40 with offer code CMSAVE40.
StackSkills Unlimited is an eLearning service offering a library of over 1,000 courses that you can take to advance your career, make a lateral career shift, or just for fun! It covers a wide range of genres, including development, graphic design, business, and more. What’s more, StackSkills constantly updates its library with new courses each month, so you’ll never run out of skills to learn.
Just because you’re out of school doesn’t mean you have to stop learning. Lifetime StackSkills Unlimited memberships usually cost $1,495, but you can get one this Cyber Monday for just $35.40 by using CMSAVE40 at checkout.
Prices subject to change
