When you are trying to make a good impression, typos and grammatical errors aren't going to help your cause. WhiteSmoke Grammar Checker can spare your blushes, using machine learning technology to pick up mistakes and suggest areas for improvement. Right now, lifetime access is 93% off at $39.99.

Whether you need to write an academic essay or a sales pitch, even one mistake can be costly. You can think of WhiteSmoke as your personal proofreader.

Natural language processing (NLP) allows this app to understand every sentence and find the flaws. WhiteSmoke checks your grammar, spelling, and punctuation as you type. It can also analyze your style and tone to provide helpful suggestions, with detailed explanations.

WhiteSmoke can even detect plagiarism and translate between 30 languages. In the words of Tucows, this is "an all-in-one writing solution."

The app works in all modern browsers, and it's compatible with all your favorite sites — Gmail, Outlook, Docs, Office365, Twitter, Messenger, and so on.

Worth $600, WhiteSmoke Grammar Checker lifetime subscriptions are now only $39.99 for a limited time.

