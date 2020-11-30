This Cyber Monday, don't wait on buying anything you're hoping to score at a discount. Cyber Monday deals will be selling out or completely finished by the end of the day, so time is of the essence! Right now you can score the Instant Pot Vortex air fryer on sale for only $59.99 at Best Buy, marking one of the best air fryer deals we've seen during the entire Black Friday / Cyber Monday event. Today's sale saves you $40 off its regular price and brings this model down to an all-time lowest price.

Meanwhile, the larger Instant Pot Vortex Plus is also discounted today. This is a 10-quart model that also doubles as an oven, has seven built-in smart programs, and is currently on sale for $89.99 — a discount of $30 off its full cost.

Instant Pot has made a name for itself in recent years for good reason, and the only reason why you may not have heard much about the Vortex Air Fryer is that it's still rather new in the lineup comparatively. It features four built-in smart programs from bake, roast, reheat, and of course, air fry. It also comes with a removable basket to make serving and cleaning much easier.

Having an air fryer in your kitchen gives you all the flavor of deep-fried cooking without worrying about mess or getting burned. It tends to be a lot quicker too and is a great way to cook a fast meal when time is of the essence. You could tumble-fry food in the included rotating basket or roast meat rotisserie-style with ease. There's no doubt this will be Instant Pot's next big hit, so you don't want to miss this chance to snag it for less.

