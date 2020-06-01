If you're looking for a killer Ring Video Doorbell deal, look no further than this refurbished bundle offering a factory reconditioned Ring Video Doorbell Pro with a free Echo Show 5 at Amazon. The pair of devices are going for only $179 there — the same price that the doorbell alone goes for — making it a total no-brainer to get the smart display at no extra cost. It would normally go for around $60 in refurbished condition and works wonderfully well with Ring's video doorbells.

Brand new versions of the Ring device and the Echo Show 5 would run you almost $320.

These two devices make a great pairing, hence the bundle. The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch compact display and Alexa built right in. You can use it to control your entire smart home, but you can also use Alexa to check in on your Ring device and see who's at the door. Thanks to the Video Doorbell Pro's built-in speakers and mic, you can talk to visitors without leaving your kitchen. You can also get alerts sent straight to your device any time the Ring Video Doorbell Pro detects motion or someone rings the doorbell.

Outside of checking on the front door, there are plenty of other things you can do with the Echo Show 5. Manage your calendar, make to-do lists, get updates on the weather, traffic, or news, and even cook along with recipes. Use the display to watch your favorite shows, listen to the radio, or keep up with the latest audiobooks and podcasts. You can even stream music from Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, or Apple Music.

The Video Doorbell Pro will replace your existing hardwired doorbell, and it comes with one of four different colored faceplates so you can match the exterior of your home. Then you just leave it there! The Pro is designed to work in any temperature with an operating range between -5 and 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

The camera has a 160-degree field of view that covers a huge space in front of your door. It can record in 1080p resolutions for crystal clear video, and there are integrated infrared LEDs so you can still see who's at the door even at night. The video that gets transmitted is extra secure, too, thanks to bank-grade encryption.